Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Neha Pendse’s sizzling pole dance is jaw-dropping| Watch

Bigg Boss season 12 marked one of its historic Weekend Ka Vaar yesterday as the iconic Bollywood Jodi Salman Khan and Govinda shared stage together and made the viewers laugh out loud with their humorous presence of mind. B-twon partners also played around with the contestants by giving them certain entertaining tasks.

Govinda made his presence on the show yesterday in order to promote his upcoming movie ‘Fryday’ which is scheduled to hit the theatres on 12th October. Commenting on this season’s contestants, Govinda told that he found them to be extremely interesting and vichitra.

Nevertheless, the entertainment has not come to an end yet as today’s episode will mark the presence of laughter queen Bharti in the show and not only this but she will also meet the contestants in the house and entertain them. Keeping in mind, the entertaining quotient will increase when Anup Jalota and Bharti will give a sensual yet funny dance performance.

On the other hand, silent killer of the house Neha Pendse’s sizzling pole dance will surely raise the bars of hotness in the house. There will be something more in store for all the fans, as Bharti will definitely keep up the ambiance funny and light.

Apart from all the fun and entertainment, it will be interesting to see who will be evicted this week from the house? What will the ambiance of the house be like after eviction of one of the contestants? Will the eviction be from the singles or from the jodis?