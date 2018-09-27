Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Oops! Did Jasleen Matharu kiss Anup Jalota on the show?

After the utmost anxiety and wait, the ‘vichatra’ season of Bigg Boss with the theme of singles versus jodis have begun already and this time not only celebrities but weird jodis of lawyer and policemen, businessman and farmer, fan and singer, teacher and student have also entered the house to entertain the audience and fans of Bigg Boss.

The war amongst the singles and jodis have already begun and the discussion of dumping each other is now being done in teams. Amidst all the heat and fights that is going on in the house, two love birds who have accepted their weird love story of one being the guru and the other being the shishya on the show do not leave any chance to showcase their immense love to each other.

Yes, you guessed it right! Famous Bhajan singer Anup Jalota along with his love Jasleen Matharu are the most talked topic of Bigg Boss gossip. Giving the housemates another reason to talk about their love, Jasleen Matharu gave a peck on Anup Jalota’s cheeks in front of the other contestants and asked him not to remove the lipstick mark for the rest of the day.

It will be interesting to see in today’s episode that what will be Anup Jalota’s reacting to this cute gesture of his partner and will the housemates get another reason to gossip about their love story?