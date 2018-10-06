Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Partners Govinda & Salman to grace ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode

Mumbai: Amongst celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, Ayush and Warina who has already marked their presence in previous Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss season 12 with the host Salman Khan, this time his partner and expression king Govinda will accompany Bhaijaan in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Every weekend there is this both good and bad news for the contestants, good news for them is that they get to meet B-town biggies and have a conversation with them one on one while the bad news for them be the elimination part which is ultimately the end of any one nominated contestant’s journey.

The fire and war amongst the contestants has already begun to defend themselves. Each one has a valid reason so as to why they should not be sent to jail and a equally valid reason for why the other contestants deserve the punishment of imprisonment in the house.

While it was really shocking to see when Bigg Boss asked each one to come to a conclusion of the names of three contestants who would be going to the jail this week and Neha, Karanvir, Shreeshant thought that they deserve the punishment because of the blunders they had made in the recent past.

To which, Bigg Boss sarcastically announced that Karanvir, Neha and Sreeshant will not only go to the jail but also were nominated by Bigg Boss for next week since these three contestants willingly took their names and wanted to go to the jail.

It will be interesting to see who will Salman target this Weekend Ka Vaar for the nuisance that has been created in the house this week? Who will be made the ‘gunegaar’ for this week by majority?