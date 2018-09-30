Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Salman reveals double eviction-Nirmal, Romil eliminated?

Mumbai: One of the highest televisions rated show, Bigg Boss season 12 is turning out to be a war between single contestants versus jodis. Singles, being celebrities have obviously an advantage of their fans supporting them as compared to the jodis being commoners. The season will be interesting to see the war between vichitra jodis versus singles.

In the last episode, Salman Khan brought in a new twist and announced that instead of anyone getting eliminated there will be double evictions but the contestants are unaware of this news yet.

Since, Dipika and Karanvir are famous faces of the television industry and have many fans who would vote for them as compared to Romil-Nirmal and Kriti-Roshmi. While Salman had already announced the eviction of Kriti and Roshmi as they received least amount of votes.

If the rumours are to be believed, Romil and Nirmal got a special power to save one. Apparently, Nirmal saved Romil, as he felt that Romil was playing good. It is being said that even Romil is going to leave the house. Well, let’s wait and watch if this is true or just a rumour!