Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Sreesanth in full form to be next fizz captain of the house

Mumbai: Almost everyone all around the country await for the television reality show Bigg Boss and even many of them give auditions to be a part of the show while amongst all others there are only few lucky commoners who get break in the industry through Bigg Boss. In the 12th season, Bigg Boss has come up with the theme of vichitra jodi versus singles and this time the contestants are a complete blend of entertainment, straight-forwardness, frivolous, cleverness and all the other qualities to be in the house.

The captaincy task is one of the most important tasks for all the contestants because every week there is someone who is appointed as the captain and is marked safe from the nominations. This week, an interesting task of dividing the contestants into two teams from which one team will portray the role of policemen and the other team will be locked up in a jail as thieves, have been assigned by Bigg Boss.

While only two of the police team members can only be the part of the task at one time and they have to try their best to stop the thieves to break through the jail. Sreesanth, who have not been taking active participation in the past few tasks but it seems as he is in full form to win the captaincy this week and be the new fizz captain of the house.

It will be interesting to see whether Sreesanth makes it to be the captain of the house or once again he would leave the captaincy task? Who will be the new captain of this week and will the contestants create another mess during the captaincy task?