Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: This evicted contestant to re-enter as wild card!

Mumbai: As the competition amongst the contestants is growing stronger, the makers of Bigg Boss 12 is making it more tough for them to survive in the house as recently the house marked two new wild card entries in the same week. Not only being a wild card entry but also being a stronger competition to the house members.

Last week, television actor Rohit Suchati and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade entered the house and no sooner did they enter the other contestants started making strategy to eliminate them from the show and the whole sole reason to plan against them was the jealousy factor and the fear amongst other contestants from the wild cards of having good experience than them.

If the rumours are to be believed, Neha Pendse who was eliminated from the show very soon will allegedly be back on the show as a wild card entry. After all Bigg Boss is all about expecting the unexpected and Neha was amongst one of the strong competitor for the show.

According to the sources, the makers of the show have approached Neha to return back to the show after seeing her huge fan following and the disappointment of her fans after her unexpected elimination.

It will be interesting to see the ambiance of the house after Neha’s entry in the house and whether she would keep up the expectations of her fans to give her best in the game.