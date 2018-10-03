Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Vikas Gupta supports Anup Jalota’s decision of breaking up with Jasleen

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 12 has reached a new stage now when it is interesting to see the spats between jodis who had come inside the house to support each other while after the entry of Surbhi Rana as a wildcard contestants, other house members have already started gossiping about her as an individual.

The show is known for expecting the unexpected but not even in anyone’s dream they thought of famous Jodi Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu breaking up with each other over a task in the house.

Apparently, Anup Jalota had given his decision to leave Jasleen and have requested Bigg Boss to accept them as a single now while other contestants try to persuade him not to break up over a small reason but he remained rigid on his decision.

While the mastermind of Bigg Boss season 11 Vikas Gupta has showed his support towards Anup Jalota’s decision of breaking up with Jasleen Matharu and he also voiced his thoughts on his twitter handle that Dipika had not asked for anything that Jasleen could not give especially when her love partner was in danger.

“I can’t stop laughing @ms_dipika you are killing it like a boss in #BiggBoss12. You have to try comedy once you are out of the house. Mere fans bhi enjoy kar rahe honge. @anupjalota you said it right in situations like this you get to see the real side of a person,” Vikas tweeted.

It will be interesting to see the reaction of other contestants on the breakup of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu? Will they be taking an easy advantage of a strong Jodi parting ways or will they try to bring them closer once again?