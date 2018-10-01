Bigg Boss 12 Sneak Peek: Wildcard Surbhi Rana enters the house, who’s next?

By
Prishita Rathi
-
bigg-boss-12
Bigg Boss 12 Sneak Peek: Wildcard Surbhi Rana enters the house, who’s next?

Mumbai: Popular television reality show Bigg Boss 12 is heading towards its fiery and interesting phase where the competition between the jodis versus singles is on and each one in the house aim to win the show by hook or by crook.

Apart from this, the competition will grow even stronger when the first wild card entry and ex-roadies contestant Surbhi Rana will enter the house in today’s episode.

Talking about Surbhi, she was a part of the previous season of roadies extreme and all those who had watched her perform can clearly make out her competitive nature and that urge to win the tasks.

If rumors are to be believed, another wild card entry after Surbhi Rana would be, splitsvilla fame Scarlett Rose who will next be seen in the house. It is for sure to say that she will bring glamour in the house but the rest is all people are looking forward to see her in the house.

It will be interesting to see the ambiance of the house after the entry of the first wild card entry Surbhi Rana and whether the wild card entries play along with jodis or with singles.

Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,Television News,Television Breaking News,, Bigg Boss 12, Bigg Boss 12 news, Bigg Boss 12 wild card entries, bollywood news, Entertainment news, Scarlett Rose, Surbhi Rana

Mumbai: Popular television reality show Bigg Boss 12 is heading towards its fiery and interesting phase where the competition between the jodis versus singles is on and each one in the house aim to win the show by hook or…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH