Bigg Boss 12: This contestant is the first one to enter Finale week!

Mumbai: It seems as if season 12 of Bigg Boss had just started and now the show is heading towards its finale. The show started off with the theme of contestants who entered the house in jodis versus single contestants and then soon the contestants ganged up in two groups commoners versus celebrities against each other. Now, when the season finale is round the corners Surbhi Rana managed to win the ticket to finale task against Deepak Thakur and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim.

Surbhi, who entered in the house as a wild card because she got voted out from the show on the premier night by the audience have fought against all odds inside the house. She was a member of the happy club formed by Romil Chaudhary including Deepak and Somi Khan but lately she chose to maintain distance with her friends due to some ugly spats with Romil.

Many a times, Salman Khan who is the host of the show have slammed Surbhi for her intolerable behavior in the house of provoking the other house mates to such extent that lead to bad verbal spats inside the house which was definitely not working for the makers of the show and the audience as well.

Recently, as the finale week is only days away Bigg Boss gave a task to all the three contenders of ticket to finale to make an exact calculation of 33 minutes along with other house mates allowed to disturb the contenders.

Excelling in the task, Surbhi made the closest time guess to 33 minutes as compared to Deepak and Dipika along with assuring her place in the finale week. She becomes the first contestant to enter the finale week of Bigg Boss 12 and also the new fizz captain of the house while the other contestants were directly nominated for this week’s nomination.

It will be interesting to know who would get eliminated this week? Who would make their place in the finale week along with Surbhi?