Bigg Boss 12: This contestant will be Eliminated this Week?

Amidst speculations who will be eliminated out from the Bigg Boss house this week, there is another news floating on social media due to the Tweet done by ex Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta which hinted at the elimination of Srishty Rode.

This week, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Rohit Thakur, Megha Dhade, Jasleen Matharu, and Deepak Thakur, were nominated for eliminations. Rumours have it that this Weekend Ka Vaar Srishty Rode will be eliminated from the house.