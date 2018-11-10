Biggest achievement of BJP is that it has tightened noose on Maoists: Shah

New Delhi: Counting the achievements of Bharatiya Janata Party since their rule, Party President Amit Shah said that the biggest achievement of Bharatiya Janata Party is that it has tightened the noose on Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

“Chhattisgarh is the best example of a welfare state,” Shah said at a press conference here while releasing the BJP election manifesto for the two-phased Assembly polls on November 12 and 20.

“Raman Singh has made a successful effort to change Chhattisgarh in the last 15 years. The biggest achievement of the Bharatiya Janata Party regime here is that it has tightened the noose on the Maoists.

“It has almost freed the state from the insurgents,” the party chief said.

The Chief Minister and several of his cabinet members were present along with Shah at the release of the “Sankalp Patra” which laid down the BJP’s roadmap for the next five years.

“Now, when Raman Singh returns to power, he will focus on making the state a digital-hub,” the BJP chief said.

“The BJP governments in states and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre are delivering development to the last person,” he said.

The BJP promised to give Rs two lakh interest-free loans to women to start their business; to distribute free books and uniforms to students till Class 12; formation of journalist welfare board and to build film city in the state among others if voted to power.

Hitting out at the Congress for being a Maoist-sympathiser, Shah said: “The party which sees Maoism as a medium for revolution can never do welfare for the state.