Bihar Board class 10th back paper results out, details to check your result!

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have declared their class 10th back paper results 2018 which was held between July 21 and August 2. Out of the 2,17, 575 candidates who appeared for the compartmental examination 1,38,241 were girls while 79,334 were boys.

The board declared the results of intermediate compartmental on August 26 in which 38.78% students passed.

Steps to check the results:-

1. Visit the official website of Bihar Board ie biharboard.online

2. Click on the link appeared

3. Enter the details asked

4. Your results will appear on the screen