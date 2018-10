Patna: As per the information given by the police, a police officer was killed during an encounter with criminals in Bihars Khagaria district.

“Pasraha Station House Office Ashish Kumar Singh was killed late Friday night in the encounter,” Khagaria Superintendent of Police Minu Kumari said.

Bihar Police Association President Mirtunjay Kumar has demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victim’s family.