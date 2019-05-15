Birthday wishes galore for Madhuri Dixit Nene

Wishes galore for actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as she turned 52 today and her husband Shriram Nene penned a heart-warming message and tagged her as the “most beautiful woman on the planet”.

“To the most beautiful woman on the planet and my own soul mate, wanted to wish you a very happy bday and many happy returns. Loving the journey we are on and look forward to amazing things in the future,” Shriram wrote along with a photograph of himself with Madhuri.

The couple got married in 1999 and share two sons Arin and Raayan.

Madhuri ventured into Hindi cinema in 1984 with “Abodh” and rose to stardom with the 1988 film “Tezaab”.

She made a name for herself in the Hindi film industry with films such as “Ram Lakhan”, “Parinda”, “Dil”, “Saajan”, “Beta”, “Khalnayak”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!”, “Dil To Pagal Hai” and “Devdas”.

She was feted with the Padma Shri in 2008 for her contribution to cinema.