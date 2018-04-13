BJP accuses Cong for playing dirty politics over rape issue

The Bharatiya Janta Party today accused the Congress of playing dirty politics and said that a fair probe was being conducted into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Addressing a press conference here, BJP MP and Spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi told the media: "In Kathua rape case, a fair probe is going on and strictest action has been demanded against the culprits." "A SIT (Special Investigation Team) was formed and six-seven persons were arrested.…

The Bharatiya Janta Party today accused the Congress of playing dirty politics and said that a fair probe was being conducted into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP MP and Spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi told the media: “In Kathua rape case, a fair probe is going on and strictest action has been demanded against the culprits.”

“A SIT (Special Investigation Team) was formed and six-seven persons were arrested. Also, I would like to say it on record that the Jammu Bar Association president (B.S.) Slathiaji was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azadji,” Lekhi said.

The BJP MP from New Delhi also said, “On one hand Salathiaji is demanding for justice, while on the other hand, he has called to shut down the High Court.”

“Now you all can imagine what kind of dirty politics is being played in the country,” she said. “This pressure is being built by those who are heading the Bar Council and Bar Associations,” she claimed. “This proves what kind of dirty politics is being played in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Speaking on the rape incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, Lekhi said, “This is a 10-month-old case. The rape victim went missing from her home on June 11, 2017. After which her family filed a missing complaint with police alleging some Shubham and Awadhesh behind the act.”