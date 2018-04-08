BJP don’t believe in democracy, they are fascist: Congress

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s remark comparing the opposition parties with various animals, the Congress Party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said that BJP do not believe in democracy and they are fascist people and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are making such remarks as they are ‘rattled’. The party also said that Congress leaders never made such remarks against the BJP, when they were in opposition and Congress was in power. Congress…

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s remark comparing the opposition parties with various animals, the Congress Party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said that BJP do not believe in democracy and they are fascist people and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are making such remarks as they are ‘rattled’.

The party also said that Congress leaders never made such remarks against the BJP, when they were in opposition and Congress was in power.

Congress also alleged that BJP government at the centre was appointed an RSS person in every department of the government, which the party termed it as an “extra-constitutional authority”.

“When Congress was in power, even then opposition parties like Jan Sangh or BJP, they used to be there. The remarks which they have been making against us, they should think do those remarks apply for them.

“They once made Janata party, then got separated and made BJP. Many times many leaders left the Congress and created new fronts, but our leaders never made such remarks,” said party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

“You would remember that when they got just two seats, even then Congress never said that they would make BJP-mukt Bharat. But, they said ‘we will make Congress-mukt Bharat’. Now, RSS is saying this is not their agenda. So, what is their agenda, nobody gets to know.”

Attacking the BJP government at the centre, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister said: “They have appointed an RSS man as OSD in every department. Everywhere RSS people are being appointed. If this is not an extra-constitutional authority, then what it is.”

“They are not sparing anyone, not even the media. They don’t believe in democracy, they are fascist people. They have come to power by lying and now they have been exposed. They know that they won’t be able to come to power in 2019. Modiji and Amit Shah are so rattled that they don’t know what they are saying,” he added,

Shah had compared the opposition parties with ‘snakes and mongoose’ and ‘dogs and cats’ at a rally in Mumbai. He said that these animals were trying to unite despite inherent differences to fight the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha election.