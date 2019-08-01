BJP expels MLA Sengar after SC takes note of incident

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today took decision amidst immense public pressure and expelled four-time Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is under scanner for an alleged attempt to kill the woman he was accused of raping.

The party”s decision came on the day the Supreme Court took a serious note of the incident and ordered that all the cases pertaining to rape and the road accident of the victim will be investigated in New Delhi, not Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MP and spokesperson G.V L Narsimha Rao said that there is no place for any person in the party who is facing serious charges.

Sources said that the party was forced to take action against the MLA because of growing public outrage and the tough stand taken by the SC sealed Sengar”s fate.

The party had earlier refrained from taking stern action as the legislator was seen to be close to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Party leaders said that now defending him had become untenable in wake of the growing sentiment both outside and within the party.