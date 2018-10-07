BJP goes ahead with implementation if decision benefits the rich: Rahul

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party for favouring the rich people, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party goes ahead with the implementation only if decision benefits the rich.

“If you want to help out the rich, do it..but also help the farmers and other poor sections of the society. If Rs 3 lakh crore of the rich can be written off, then why not give such concessions to farmers and other poor sections of the society?” he asked.

Speaking at an event organised by a tribal organisation, Adivasi Ekta Parishad, here, he said, “The tribal bill is not a gift, but right of the tribal people. The tribal people must have their rights over land, water and forests.”

The Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, is a key piece of forest legislation passed when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

Also called the tribal bill, it concerns the rights of forest-dwelling communities to land and other resources denied to them for decades due to colonial forest laws.

Gandhi charged the Modi government with diluting the consent clause in the Land Acquisition Bill and also weakening the Panchayati Raj institutions.

The Congress chief alleged that in the 2016 demonetisation exercise, black money became white, nobody went to jail and contrary to the BJP’s promise, no one received Rs 15 lakh in their bank account.

He said before taking a decision, unlike the BJP, he thinks whether it will benefit the poor. “If the decision will harm the interests of the poor, I never go ahead with its implementation. On the other hand, the BJP thinks whether its decisions will benefit the rich,” Gandhi said. “The BJP goes ahead with the implementation only if the decision benefits the rich,” he added.