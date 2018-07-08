BJP govt has become lynch-pujari: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Kapil Sibal stated that the BJP government has become lynch-pujari and he also said that the government is being called lynch pujari as eight accused recently were convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha.

Sibal’s remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party was being called “bail gadi” because many of its senior leaders were out on bail.

“Eight accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail. You got it wrong Modiji. They say your government has become: Lynch-Pujari,” Sibal tweeted.

Sibal was referring to the incident where Union Minister Jayant Sinha allegedly honoured the eights convicts accused in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand after they were released on bail on Thursday.

According to reports, the life sentences of the convicts were suspended by the High Court and after getting bail they headed to Sinha’s residence, led by a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Sinha defended his actions, saying that he had full faith in the country’s judicial system and the rule of law.