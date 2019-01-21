BJP is going to form the next government: Rajnath

Greater Noida: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday today said that the BJP is going to retain power in 2019 and also went on to say that the coming Lok Sabha election is not a challenge to the ruling party.

Attacking the opposition rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Minister said the attempt to form a ‘mahagatbandhan’ showed how much the other parties feared the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The coming Lok Sabha election is not a challenge for us. We are going to form the next government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of the country are with us,” Singh said after laying the foundation stone of a Kendriya Vidyalaya at a CISF camp.

Asked about fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi surrendering his Indian passport, the Minister said: “He will be brought to India for sure. No one will be spared.”