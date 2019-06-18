Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati today slammed the Yogi government for proposing a hike in power tariff and said that BJP is turning its ‘Saubhagya’ scheme into a ‘Durbhagya’ Scheme.

Mayawati said that the proposed hike would have the biggest impact on families living below the poverty line (BPL).

“The BJP is turning its ‘Saubhagya’ scheme (free power connections to BPL families) into a ‘Durbhagya’ Scheme. The party has just won the elections and is now targeting those who voted it back to power,” she said.

Mayawati said that the BJP government had ensured its success in elections by giving free power connections to BPL families but the proposed increase in power tariffs will hurt this class the most.

The BSP president said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has hit rock bottom and crime against women has touched an all-time high.

“Instead of focusing on crime control, the Yogi government is preparing to add to the burden of the common man,” she pointed out.

The UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) proposal for an increase in power tariffs, if implemented will mean a 53 per cent increase in power rates for the BPL consumers, 23 per cent increase for domestic consumers and a 25 per cent increase for agricultural consumers.