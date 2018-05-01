BJP killed demand with demonetisation and GST: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram stated that this government (BJP) killed demand of all micro, bulk of small and at least 40 per cent of the medium industries and thousands of jobs were destroyed with demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). He also said that unemployment will be the major issue in 2019 polls. While talking to the media, he went on to say: "Demonetisation and GST practically killed all micro, bulk…

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram stated that this government (BJP) killed demand of all micro, bulk of small and at least 40 per cent of the medium industries and thousands of jobs were destroyed with demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). He also said that unemployment will be the major issue in 2019 polls.

While talking to the media, he went on to say: “Demonetisation and GST practically killed all micro, bulk of small and at least 40 per cent of the medium industries and thousands and thousands of jobs were destroyed.”

Addressing the Indian Youth Congress National Executive Meeting, Chidambaram further went on to say: “There will be many issues, but the biggest of them in the 2019 elections will be unemployment. The government is so incompetent that they don’t know how to create jobs.”

There were vacancies across sectors and thousands of jobs could be created, he said.

Chidambaram also said that if the Congress returns to power at the Centre, it will not do things that the present government is doing.

The former Minister also said that Gujarat leaders like Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakore and Jignesh Mevani were able to mobilise thousands of people because of lack of jobs.

“Caste factor was a vehicle to mobilise them, but what drove them was unemployment,” he said.

Slamming the Modi government, he said demonetisation and faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax had destroyed jobs in the MSME sector and completely killed demand.

“This government completely killed demand. What little was left, it was killed by demonetisation, what little enterprise was there, was killed by the GST.”

“No Congress Prime Minister or Finance Minister can ever dream of something utterly foolish like demonetisation,” said Chidambaram.

Giving an example of the potential to create jobs, Chidambaram said there was just one teacher each in one lakh government schools.

“If at least five teachers are recruited in these one-teacher schools, millions of jobs will be created.”

He said there were similarly vacancies of doctors, clerks, peons and safai karamcharis in various departments.