BJP Leader Shot Dead In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

By
Team Pardaphash
-
shot dead
J&K: Soldier shot to death after verbal spat

Muzaffarpur: According to the information given by the police, a local BJP leader has been shot dead by an unidentified man in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

The incident occurred while the man, Baiju Prasad Gupta, was at his medical facility. An unidentified person asked him about some medicine before shooting him.

Police reached the spot and found empty shell of bullets from the place. The injured BJP leader was shifted to a hospital but died later.

Sharing details of the incident, police said, “We have received the information that some criminal has shot one person. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident based on which we can have some identification of the culprit. We are also planning to conduct raids for the arrest of the accused.”

Region News,Region Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, BJP, BJP Leader Shot Dead, Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: According to the information given by the police, a local BJP leader has been shot dead by an unidentified man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The incident occurred while the man, Baiju Prasad Gupta, was at his medical facility. An…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH