BJP MLA’s brother booked over Unnao rape case, death of victim’s father

Uttar Pradesh: The brother of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was detained by the police today over allegedly beating the father of a woman who has accused the BJP MLA of rape as the father was announced dead yesterday at the hospital.

A team from crime branch apprehended Atul Sengar after the Lucknow Director General of Police (DGP) issued the arrest warrant against him.

Breaking his silence amidst series of serious allegations floating around, Uttar Pradesh’s ADG (Law & Order) Anand Kumar said that the death of the rape victim’s father in the much-publicised Unnao case “did not happen in police custody”.

Addressing media persons this morning, Kumar said, “An SIT has been formed to probe the Unnao incident. SP crime branch and his team will be the part of the SIT. We have proof of Atul Sengar’s role and that’s why he has been arrested.”

The father, who was earlier arrested by the police in a case of assault, died while he was in judicial custody yesterday.

The Yogi Adityanath government has received a lot of flak because of the rape case, especially after the woman and her family on Sunday attempted suicide outside the chief minister’s home in Lucknow.

The alleged rape victim had earlier claimed that her father aged 50, was thrashed on April 3 by the goons of the MLA in order to get him to withdraw the rape case against Kuldeep Sengar.

However, the police said that the father was injured in an altercation with some locals and registered cross-complaints in the matter following which they arrested him.

Yesterday evening, the woman’s father complained of stomach ace and was moved from the jail to the district hospital. He died in the hospital on Monday afternoon. The exact cause for his death is still unknown and the police is waiting for the autopsy.

The alleged victim said her father was “killed at the behest of the BJP MLA” inside the jail. She claimed her family had received threats in the past.

Yesterday, the woman had tried to immolate herself near Adityanath’s Lucknow residence, but police foiled the immolation bid. She had alleged that the Unnao police didn’t register a case against Kuldeep Singh Sengar despite her complaint, and that no action was taken, police said.

However, Sengar rejected the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant “nimn star ke log hain [belongs to a low-class family]…This is a conspiracy by my opponents,” he told reporters.

“I have no problem with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face punishment,” Sengar had said.