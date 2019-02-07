BJP takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The BJP today took on the Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his brother-in-law Robert Vadra’s alleged properties in London asking him to answer how he bought those properties by “selling the country in bits and pieces”.

Sharing a trail of nine e-mails allegedly exchanged between Vadra and Sumit Chadha, absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari’s relative who lives in London, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi should stop beating around the bush and answer how his brother-in-law “looted the country”.

Patra alleged that Vadra owned properties at five locations in London, including a house worth Rs 37 crore on Wellington Road at St Johns Wood, a flat worth Rs 3.2 crore in Upper Brook Street, part of a house in Elrington Road at St Johns Wood, six flats in Saratoga Road at Clapton and three flats in Edgware Road.

“He (Gandhi) is talking about so many issues. Stop beating around the bush and answer how your brother-in-law Robert Vadra looted the nation… How he sold the nation in bits and pieces and bought properties in London,” Patra said during a press conference.