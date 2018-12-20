BJP & the entire nation want to build grand Ram temple at exact spot: Shah

New Delhi: Throwing light on the construction of Ram Mandir, the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said that his party and the entire nation want to build a grand Ram temple at the exact spot.

Shah was confident that the hearings would begin in January 2019 and “whatever the decision”, the apex court should rule on it quickly. He claimed that crores of people, not just his party, wanted to see a “grand temple” built at Ayodhya.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court said that the Ayodhya title suit would only be listed before an appropriate bench in January 2019.

This was seen as a setback to the BJP, as several of its leaders were pressing for a speedy disposal. On the other hand, Congress leaders were concerned regarding the suit, asking that it be heard only after the 2019 general elections.

“Ayodhya is a title issue. The BJP clearly states that we want to build a grand Ram temple at the exact spot and it is the demand of the entire nation… The case was pending before the Supreme Court much before 2014. Lawyers of both the Centre and UP government requested the court to give priority to the case,” Shah said on Wednesday.

“I feel the case should be cleared at the earliest. Whatever the decision… it should be taken at the earliest… It is important to a lot of people… sentiments of people across the country… Crores of people believe that the temple should be built there.”

Shah also waded into the controversy surrounding the Sabarimala temple and the Supreme Court’s verdict striking down the bar on entry of women. He claimed that judicial review was not possible in matters of “religious nature”. “Sabarimala is not about gender discrimination, it’s about belief. There are many such issues where judicial reviews are not possible, it should be left to the people…” he said.

Shah has previously supported those protesting against the judgment and his statements were criticized by opposition leaders.