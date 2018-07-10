BJP will give Tamil Nadu a corruption-free government, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah while addressing his party workers said that his party will give Tamil Nadu a corruption-free government and also how the BJP-led Central government has given about Rs 510,000 crore of projects to the state.

Shah further went on to say that there is lot of corruption in Tamil Nadu and the party will bring in a corruption-free government in the state. The Tamil Nadu visit is part of Shah’s national tour to discuss the party’s plans for the next Lok Sabha polls. Shah told party workers that BJP respects its existing friends and also win over new friends.

According to Shah, the Narendra Modi government has allocated about Rs 510,000 crore funds for various projects in Tamil Nadu in four years of its rule while the earlier Congress government gave far less to the state.

He also said that it is only BJP which is committed to preserving the Tamil pride and pointed out that railway tickets are now printed in Tamil.