BJP’s achievement of building 1.25 crore homes since 2014: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bharatiya Janata Party’s achievement of building 1.25 crore homes since 2014 as compared to the Congress led UPA government.

“There have been earlier efforts at proper housing for the poor, but unfortunately, instead of empowering the poor by furnishing them with homes, the development projects that they [the UPA] launched were merely for the propaganda purposes of one family and to create vote banks…the Congress government never launched schemes to benefit the deprived,” he said during his Dussehra address in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Taking potshots at the UPA’s developmental schemes, Mr. Modi said they were riddled with inefficiency and consumed by political greed.

“During the last four years of the Congress-led UPA, the Central government erected only 25 lakh houses across the country as compared to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s achievement of building 1.25 crore homes since we came to power in 2014,” said Mr. Modi, remarking that the poor was never uppermost in the mind of the Congress government.