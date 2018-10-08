BlackBerry KEY2 LE launched in India: Specs, features, price and other details!

One of the most famous and oldest smartphone companies BlackBerry founded in the year 1984. It started off with keypad phones to now being one of the most trustworthy android phones. Talking specifically, BlackBerry has launched its new ‘BlackBerry KEY2 LE’ priced at Rs. 29,990.

BlackBerry is aiming to drive some sales during the festive season, but the KEY2 LE is an overpriced smartphone by a huge margin. The KEY2 LE is quite similar to the KEY2 in terms of design as it has a QWERTY keyboard on the front. The phone rocks a 4.5-inch display on the front which carries a resolution of 1080×1620 pixels and 434 PPI.

The fingerprint scanner is present inside the space bar on the keypad. The device is designed for physical keyboard enthusiasts and offers the iconic BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard experience, said Optiemus Infracom which sells BlackBerry smartphones in India

Underneath, the KEY2 LE has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, that can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card. Like the BlackBerry KEY2, the KEY2 LE runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, and it comes preloaded with the BlackBerry security and productivity apps.

Optics wise, the KEY2 LE has dual rear cameras of 13MP+5MP. The primary 13MP sensor has a f/2.2 aperture, 1/3.1-inch sensor, 1.12µm and PDAF, which works in tandem with a 5MP depth sensor. The rear camera offers 4K and 1080p video recording at 30fps. On the front side, the KEY2 LE has an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

“Security and privacy are becoming priorities in our data-dependent world and at Optiemus, we are committed to offering our customers a trustworthy mobile experience,” said Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom.

As for the connectivity options, the phone offers Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone comes armed with a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE comes in three colour options- Slate, Champagne and Atomic. Interested customers can pick up the smartphone exclusively on Amazon India starting October 12.