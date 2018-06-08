BlackBerry KEY2 with dual rear cameras launched

New York: BlackBerry KEY2 was today launched at an event by the China-based TCl Corporation. The new smartphone is an upgrade to BlackBerry KEYOne which was launched last year.

Features and specifications of BlackBerry KEY2:

It has a larger 4.5-inch display that’s nearly edge-to-edge and has a larger physical keyboard

The dual cameras with an aperture of F/1.8 and one with a F/2.6 provide “Portrait Mode” and faster auto-focus

The front 8MP camera has slow-motion and panorama modes as well as the ability to record 1080p video at 30 fps

KEY2 has the same 3,500mAh battery as that of the KEYOne