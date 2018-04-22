Blast in Afghan capital kills four

According to the information given by the official, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul and as many as four people got killed in this while more than 20 got injured. The attack follows several weeks of relative quiet in Kabul and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said a bomber on foot approached the centre where officials had been issuing identity cards as part…

According to the information given by the official, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul and as many as four people got killed in this while more than 20 got injured.

The attack follows several weeks of relative quiet in Kabul and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said a bomber on foot approached the centre where officials had been issuing identity cards as part of a process of registering voters for parliamentary elections this year.

Ashmat Stanekzai, an adviser to the Kabul police chief, said at least four people were dead and more than 20 wounded but the final toll may increase. Pictures apparently of the immediate aftermath of the blast that were shared on social media sites showed four bodies, including women, lying on the ground and cars partially destroyed by the blast.