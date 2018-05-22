Blast in Afghanistan, 16 killed

KANDAHAR: According to the information given by the officials, minimum of 16 people were killed and 38 wounded when a minivan stuffed with explosives detonated as security forces were trying to defuse it in southern Afghanistan. Security forces in Kandahar had already cleared the area around a bus station where the van was found, provincial governor spokesman Daud Ahmadi said. “As the security forces were trying to defuse the van, it detonated,” said police spokesman Mohammad Qasim Azad. The blast…

KANDAHAR: According to the information given by the officials, minimum of 16 people were killed and 38 wounded when a minivan stuffed with explosives detonated as security forces were trying to defuse it in southern Afghanistan.

Security forces in Kandahar had already cleared the area around a bus station where the van was found, provincial governor spokesman Daud Ahmadi said.

“As the security forces were trying to defuse the van, it detonated,” said police spokesman Mohammad Qasim Azad.

The blast was so powerful that the majority of the wounded were civilian passers-by outside the cleared area. Ahmadi said security forces also found a large container of explosives, rocket-propelled grenades, suicide vests, and ammunition near the site.

“The terrorists planned to conduct a big attack at end of Ramadan in the city among crowds of people as they went out shopping for Eid… security forces prevented a disaster from happening,” one security official told media.