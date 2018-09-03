Blast in Philippine, one dead

According to the information shared by the army, one person has been killed and 15 others injured after a bomb exploded in the Philippine city of Isulan.

Commander of the 6th Infantry Division, Cirilito Sobejana, confirmed to the media that an improvised explosive device was used in the late Sunday blast outside a department store in the city centre, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast late on Sunday was the second such incident in a week. Three persons were killed and over 30 were injured on August 28 in a similar incident during the harvest festival celebrations.