Blast outside Kabul University, nine killed

Kabul: According to the information given by the officials, minimum of nine people were killed and 33 others injured after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden car near a gate of Kabul University.

The blast occurred around 7.10 a.m. (local time) near the southern gate of the university when a number of students gathered at the campus for examination, Kabul police spokesman Firdaws Faramarz told Efe news.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar confirmed the number of casualties to Efe news and said that the injured were admitted into hospitals and were receiving medical treatment.

Citing preliminary investigations, the Interior Ministry said that the bomb used was an improvised explosive device attached to a Toyota Corolla car.

A traffic policeman was among the dead, the Ministry said.

Faramarz said the police were on an alert and had received an intelligence input about a possible car bombing in Kabul. Two cars were also destroyed in the blast.

“Initial investigation shows the intended target was not the university. The security forces already had intelligence and the car was under hunt of the police and the attacker (was) forced to detonate it on the roadside. Otherwise, the attack could have been deadlier,” he said.