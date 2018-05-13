Blasts Strike Church In Indonesia, 11 killed

Jakarta: A series of blasts, including at least one suicide bombing, struck churches in Indonesia on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens in the deadliest attack for years in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country. The nation has been on high alert following attacks by homegrown militants, including some claimed by the ISIS, as it grapples with rising intolerance towards religious minorities. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombings during Sunday services in Indonesia's second-biggest city…

The nation has been on high alert following attacks by homegrown militants, including some claimed by the ISIS, as it grapples with rising intolerance towards religious minorities. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombings during Sunday services in Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya.

East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera confirmed the deaths of 11 people with 41 injured after three churches were hit by apparently coordinated attacks around 7:30 am (0030 GMT). TV footage appeared to show a person on a motorcycle driving into the grounds of one church before a bomb went off seconds later.

Televised eyewitness reports suggested that one suicide bomber was a veiled woman with a couple of children in tow. Police have not confirmed details about the suspects and it was not clear what happened to the children after the blast.