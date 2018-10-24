Bloomsbury Professional India launches the Principles of Law of Contract

New Delhi: In the lap of globalization, legal studies have now become a multi- disciplined and multi- purposed education which has witnessed revisions, modifications and developments in the past few years. This is evident as according to the Bar Council of India, every year, around 60,000 -70,000 (approximately) students graduate from around 950 law schools in India.

Understanding the current growth rate, competition and revolution of the law in India, Bloomsbury Professional India, the leading pioneer publisher of high quality content, especially in the field of international tax, Indian indirect tax and corporate law, launched the first edition of ‘The Principles of Law of Contract’, a paperbook authored by Prof (Retd) R C Srivastava and Ashutosh Pathak.

With a vision to provide a one stop platform for self-study, Prof. RC Srivastava, enriched with 30+ years of experience along with Ashok Pathak authored a comprehensive book on the General Principals of Law suiting the curriculum requirements of all universities offering law. The event was graced with the presence of Shri. Shiv Pratap Shukla, Honorable Minister, State for Finance, Government of India.

The paperbook is a simple lucid book which can be easily understood by the law students, advocates, researchers and competition exam students as well. It focuses on both theoretical and practical aspects of the Contract Law and the underlying principles and assures to provide the students with the right blend of theory and application. The book covers a plethora of case laws and examples elaborating the legal provisions and conundrums of the Contract law which will facilitate the students to have a better understanding of the Contract Law and the interpretation of the legal provisions of the Law have been provided in a concise manner in the book.

Speaking about the book, Prof. Srivastava, Author, The Principles of Law of Contract, said, “Law books can be valuable companions in the metamorphosis from student to lawyer. They can inform, inspire, provide food for thought, shape attitudes and perceptions of the legal profession, develop key skills or spark an interest in a particular area. The principle of Law of contract has been designed keeping the syllabus in mind. All provisions of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 have been explained with illustrations, case law, rationale and concepts to make the students understand them and retain for examinations. “

Priced at INR 470, The Principles of Law of Contract reflects the core concepts of the subject in a systematic and meticulous manner that can prepare students not just for the classroom study but also with the corporate-world applicability.

Addressing the launch, Nikita Jain, Managing Editor, Bloomsbury Publishing India, said, “Books present the core concepts of any subject in a very crisp and easy-to-understand language. Based on the current curriculum requirements of all universities offering law, The principles of Law of contract don’t just provide the student with theoretical knowledge but also empower them with the acumen of better understanding the practical aspects of the law.”

Addressing the launch, Shri. Shiv Pratap Shukla, Honorable Minister, State for Finance, Government of India, said, “The great blend of theoretical as well as practical knowledge, the books will help the students easily understand not just the present scenarios of the law but will also play a strong foundation to deal with the future corporate requirements.