Bobby Deol reveals his main aim in life

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol today revealed his main aim in life and said that he wishes to work hard and get good projects. Actor recently made a comeback on the big silver screen after four years with the Salman Khan starrer “Race 3.

As the actor was questioned if he feels that the success of “Race 3” will get more films his way, Bobby told media: “That is my main aim in life… To work hard and get good projects. It does not matter if I am playing the main lead or not.”

“Race 3” crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in India since releasing on June 15. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film got an opening day collection of Rs 29.17 crore.

Bobby, 49, says he wants to be a part of movies with good subjects. “I’m just looking forward to getting good characters to play and some great subjects to be a part of.” The “Barsaat” actor is particularly keen to star in an action entertainer.

“I would love to do action. I have been doing a lot of comedy right now, so I want to do some action and I hope I get some scripts,” he said.