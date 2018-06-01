Bodh Gaya blasts case: Life imprisonment given to all five accused

Five Indian Mujahideen militants have been given life imprisonment in the 2013 Bodh Gaya blasts case by the special (NIA) court here in Bihar, which had last week convicted on Friday. A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Pune on Friday, 1 June, sentenced all five accused in the Bodh Gaya serial bomb blasts case of 7 July, 2013, to life in prison. The convicted persons are Umer Siddiqui, 39, Azaharuddin Qureshi, 25, Imtiyaz Ansari alias Alam, 35, Haider…

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Pune on Friday, 1 June, sentenced all five accused in the Bodh Gaya serial bomb blasts case of 7 July, 2013, to life in prison. The convicted persons are Umer Siddiqui, 39, Azaharuddin Qureshi, 25, Imtiyaz Ansari alias Alam, 35, Haider Ali alias Black Beauty, 30, and Mujibullah Ansari, 28.

The five, who were also involved in the Gandhi Maidan serial blasts during the Hunkar Rally of then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, were convicted by the court last Friday, 25 May.

Special NIA Judge Manoj Kumar Sinha had posted the matter after hearing arguments from the prosecution, which pressed for severe punishment to the convicts, and counter- arguments from the defence side. Special Public Prosecutor Lalan Kumar Sinha had said that all five convicts should be awarded imprisonment for life.

He argued that the blasts triggered at a world-renowned pilgrim spot could have caused “heavy casualties, leading to national and international ramifications.” No deaths were recorded in the blasts, though some people, including Buddhist monks, had sustained injuries in the series of explosions that had rocked Bodh Gaya on 7 July, 2013.