Bollywood celebrities share wishes on Janmashtami

Bollywood celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra sent out wishes to their social media followers on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Janamashtami ki anek shubhkamanayein.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki. My little kanhaiya, Viaan Raj trying his hand at breaking the Dahi handi.

Suniel Shetty: “If you don’t fight for what you want, then don’t cry for what you lost, “says Lord Krishna. Follow the righteous path and he will help you achieve glory. Believe in Yourself. Happy Janmashtami

Farah Khan Kunder: Happy Janmashtami. At the shoot of ‘Radha teri chunri’… seven years ago… Diva was visiting after playing Radha in her play school Janmashtami function. Sajid Khan: Happy Janmashtami to all

Pooja Batra: Believe in Yourself – Lord Krishna, Happy Janmashtami Rishi Kapoor: Wishing everyone a Happy Janmashtami