Bored of TV serials? Here are top 5 Indian web series you need to watch right now!

Are you fed of watching the saas-bahu stereotyped serials on the television? Well, then you can easily switch to the internet world which have become very much famous nowadays specially for youngsters. Internet can give you the type of segregated entertainment that you want of your genre with super-engaging and realistic content. Taking out the top five Indian web series from the massive pool of content on the internet, here is the list of Indian web series you should not…

1. Pitchers- Giving a backgrounder of the web series, Pitchers revolves around four friends who begin their start-up and the struggle that they face to make it successful. This is surely relatable and your type!

2. Baked- This is the story of three Delhi University students who decide to put their free time to good use and start their midnight food delivery service is a complete entertainer.

3. Permanent Roommates- The story of Permanent Roommates revolves around a young couple, who after being in a three year old long distance relationship, starts living together and contemplate marriage. It is presently one of the most viewed web series on YouTube.

4. Bang Baja Baraat- It’s a brilliant saga of two lovers from completely different social backgrounds who decide to get married. With a very relatable storyline, the web series make a great watch.

5. Love Shots- Featuring actors like Nimrat Kaur, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salim, Farida Jalal, Shweta Tripathi and Rhea Chakraborty, the series traces love in an unconventional way, across all ages and professions. This star-studded web series automatically makes it a must watch and a complete entertainer.