Brain Surgery done by Stopping Heartbeat for a while!

Lucknow: Neuro Department of Apollo Medics Super Specialty Hospital saved the life of aneurysm patient by performing a critical surgery. Dr. Ravi Shankar, Neuro surgeon of Apollo Medics, has stopped heart beats for a while during the brain surgery. So that the risk of the surgery could be reduced.

Dr Ravi Shankar, Neuro Surgeon of Apollo Medics Super Specialty Hospital informed that a 35 year old Manoj Verma, a resident of Barabanki, was referred to the Apollo Medics hospital in a critical condition and was brought to the hospital in unconscious state. Dr. Ravi Shankar further added that in Brain Aneurysm, a balloon of blood is formed in patient’s blood vessel.

This was treated by Craniotomy and Clipping of Aneurysm in which the blood balloon in the vessel was closed by a clip. In this type of case, Mortality rate is higher even after surgery. We found in reports that a balloon was formed in the dominant portion of the brain near two vessels which was arising from main blood vessel. The Aneurysm was attached to the vessels. In this condition, there was a possibility of blockage or damage of the vessels which could lead to inability to understand think & speak. Also, there is possibility of patient’s right side getting paralysed or even death. Therefore, firstly, we decided to contract the Aneurysm (balloon). During this 7 hours long operation, we stopped the patient’s heart beat for about 45 seconds 4 times and took the patient into the state of temporary death (cardiac arrest). In this process, we had to work at a speed 100 times faster than normal surgical speed which requires special skills & training. After this surgery, the patient recovered and has started speaking immediately after the operation.

Doctor Ravi Shankar said that this disease can cause due to hereditary reasons, excessive smoking and drinking. The symptoms of this disease cannot be identified initially. In most of the cases, it is diagnosed after the explosion of aneurysm or balloon, which results to unconsciousness or coma. 50% of patients suffering from this, die before reaching the hospital.

Dr. Sushil Gattani, chairman of Apollo Medics Super Specialty Hospital, gave credit of this successful surgery to the entire team and said that their first objective is to provide world-class medical facilities to every patient coming to Apollo Medics Super Specialty Hospital. This is the first time in Lucknow where such type of surgery has been successfully performed by craniotomy and clipping of aneurysm.