Brazil thrash US 2-0

New Jersey: Brazil defeated the United States in a FIFA friendly tie and won 2-0 as both teams began their preparations for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Brazil maintained its strong tradition with an easy win on Friday, thanks to the goals by forwards Roberto Firmino at the 11th minute and Neymar converting a penalty at the 43rd.

Brazil’s midfielder Douglas Costa came in from the right to make a cross at Firmino in a perfect center allowing the latter to send the ball past US goalkeeper Zack Steffen, reports Efe news.

With Brazil, under coach Adenor leonardo Bacchi, dominating the field the young US team under the guidance of coach Dave Sarachan, showed the spirit of struggle but were no match for the football titans.