Breaking: Asaram given life imprisonment by Jodhpur court

Asaram has been found guilty in a 2013 rape case by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court and has been given life imprisonment by the court. The father of the teenager raped by Asaram expressed satisfaction over the Jodhpur court verdict convicting the self-styled godman. "We had complete faith in the judiciary and are happy that we got justice," he told mediapersons soon after the court verdict. "For the past four months, our family members had not been coming…

Asaram has been found guilty in a 2013 rape case by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court and has been given life imprisonment by the court.

The father of the teenager raped by Asaram expressed satisfaction over the Jodhpur court verdict convicting the self-styled godman. “We had complete faith in the judiciary and are happy that we got justice,” he told mediapersons soon after the court verdict.

“For the past four months, our family members had not been coming out (of our house)…it is satisfying that the verdict has gone against him,” he said. “We were living in constant terror, our business was adversely hit,” he said.