Breaking: Ashok Gehlot named as Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to be deputy CM

Ashok Gehlot has been appointed as the new chief minister of Rajasthan by Congress party while party also appointed Sachin Pilot as the deputy chief minister.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan in Tuesday’s vote count, winning 99 seats. Its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat for a total of 100 seats — the required number to form the government.

The BJP got 73 seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats. BSP leader Mayawati on Wednesday pledged support for the Congress. The CPI(M) got two seats, Independents won 13 and other parties got 6, according to the state Election Commission.

On Wednesday, a delegation of the Congress had met state governor Kalyan Singh to stake claim to form the government. Along with Pilot, Gehlot was tasked with reviving the fortunes of the opposition Congress in Rajasthan.

There has been hectic lobbying for the top post and both leaders had staked their claims for the post of chief minister.