Breaking: Bridge collapses in Kolkata, rescue operations underway

According to the media reports, part of Majherhat bridge in Kolkata has collapsed and there are several feared trapped in the mishap. Officials have reached the spot and the rescue operations are underway.

Half of the bridge has collapsed resulting in the injuries to several people and damage to many vehicles while one person has lost his life.

As per the information shared by the onlookers, there has been injuries to many people and few are also trapped inside the debris and many have been rushed to the hospital by the rescue teams.