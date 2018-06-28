Breaking: Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai, five dead

Mumbai: A chartered plane today crashed in a thickly populated suburb of Mumbai taking lives of five people including the four who were in the plane and one commoner who died in debris after the plane crashed.

Earlier, it was said that the plane belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government , however, later on it was made clear that the plane did not belonged to the UP government and was sold to UY federation. The plane was a Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop.

As per the information given by the media reports, plane was about to land when it crashed near Sarvoday Nagar in Ghatkopar. There was cry and panic all round in the near by area after the incident.

Plane was not in a good condition and according to reports, the same plane had issues earlier as well and was again repaired before going for the test drive.