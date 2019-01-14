Breaking: Fire breaks out at Kumbh Mela, blaze engulfs dozen tents

Fire has engulfed in Kumbh Mela and according to the media reports, there has been several tents that have been destroyed due to fire. Reports say that the reason behind the blaze was the cylinder blast.

Rescue operation is underway and the people have been evacuated safely from the spot, however, the eye witness told that there clothes, money, food all got destroyed in fire. The incident was reported from Digambhar Akhada.