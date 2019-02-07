Breaking: Massive fire at Metro Hospital Noida, several trapped

According to the information given by the fire officials, fire broke out today at the Metro hospital in sector 12 of Noida. Fire started from the back side of the building and slowly engulfed other parts of the building.

Till now more than 40 people have been rescued by the fire department and the members of the hospital and efforts are on to douse the fire and six fire tenders are at the spot.

More than two dozen people are trapped in the building, however several other patients have been evacuated out from the building and there has not been any reports of any causalities.