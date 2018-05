In what can be said to be a major setback for BJP ahead of the 2019 elections, Noorpur by-polls has been won by the Samajwadi Party. The direct contest was between Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and late MLA's wife Avani Singh and Samajwadi Party candidate Naimul-Hasan. A total of 10 candidates in Noorpur were in the fray. Earlier, Samajwadi Party was leading by 10208 votes after 20th round of counting.

In what can be said to be a major setback for BJP ahead of the 2019 elections, Noorpur by-polls has been won by the Samajwadi Party.

The direct contest was between Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and late MLA’s wife Avani Singh and Samajwadi Party candidate Naimul-Hasan. A total of 10 candidates in Noorpur were in the fray.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party was leading by 10208 votes after 20th round of counting.