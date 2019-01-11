Breaking: Ram Rahim convicted by court in Journalist murder case

CBI court has convicted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others, in murder case of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Court held Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty, security has been beefed up in Haryana and parts of Punjab and Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula so as to deal with any possible nuisance by his followers.

An additional police force has also been deployed near the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa in Haryana, police said. The verdict came today in 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhattrapati.